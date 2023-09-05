Crime 89-year-old dead after being hit by car driven by 16-year-old in NH A 2003 Subaru Legacy was traveling northbound on Mayhew Turnpike when it entered the breakdown lane and struck Donald Estes of Bridgewater, police said.

An 89-year-old man died in New Hampshire on Monday morning after being struck by a car driven by a 16-year-old, according to N.H. State Police.

A 2003 Subaru Legacy was traveling northbound on Mayhew Turnpike when it entered the breakdown lane and struck Donald Estes of Bridgewater, police said.

According to police, Estes sustained serious injuries in the crash and was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the 16-year-old driver’s identity is known by investigators but is currently being withheld due to the driver’s age.

Bridgewater Police requested for the Collision Analysis & Reconstruction (C.A.R.) Unit to respond to the scene and assume the lead of the investigation. New Hampshire State Police, Bridgewater Fire Department, and Bristol EMS assisted C.A.R.

The crash remains under investigation.