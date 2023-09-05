Teen driver of stolen car causes crash in Lynn, injuring local teacher, police say

Newsletter Signup
Two people are facing charges after they allegedly stole a car in Lynn Monday night and then crashed it into another car Tuesday morning while trying to flee police, local news outlets reported. The rollover crash injured the other driver, a local teacher.
The crash was caught on video by a security camera above Mayas Market, which sits on the corner of Essex and Chestnut Streets — the intersection where the crash happened.
Video of the crash shows a black SUV driving at a high speed through the intersection on Chestnut Street at 7:13 a.m. It appears that cars on Chestnut Street had a red light at the time of the crash.
The video shows the black SUV smashing into the front driver’s side of a white SUV traveling east on Essex Street. The impact spins the driver’s side of the white SUV into the passenger side of the black SUV before the vehicles break off from one another.
The black SUV then travels off the road and into the parking lot of a restaurant. The video shows the car crash through a sign for the restaurant before coming to rest in front of a tractor-trailer that is parked in the lot.
At the same time, the white SUV is pushed into the oncoming traffic lane on Chestnut Street, where it hits a utility pole and rolls over onto its back, coming to rest in that lane.
Within seconds of the crash, five police cars stop at the crash site. You can see several officers chase after two people who get out of the black SUV and run.
The driver of the white SUV was 40-year-old Lynn Public Schools teacher Amber Fournier, who was driving to school at the time, WCVB reported. She was taken to a hospital with injuries.
Around 8 p.m. Monday, a man reported to Lynn police that a masked male stole his car at gunpoint, The Boston Globe reported. Shortly before the Tuesday morning crash, police spotted the car and tried to conduct a traffic stop.
The car initially stopped before allegedly speeding away, the Globe reported. Police pursued the car for a short distance, and then it crashed at the intersection of Essex and Chestnut Streets.
The two people in the black SUV — a juvenile male from Haverhill and 22-year-old Boston resident Leanna Rockwood — were quickly apprehended by police, the Globe reported.
Police charged the juvenile with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, reckless operation, failure to stop, leaving the scene of personal injury, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, unlicensed operation, speeding, and a marked lanes violation, the Globe reported.
They charged Rockwood with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, and possession of a class B drug, the Globe reported. Both are expected to be arraigned Wednesday.
