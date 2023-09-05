Crime Man is met with ransom demand for lost phone A man who lost his phone in Boston was surprised when he called it and someone picked up — and demanded money. A man demanded ransom from a person who lost his phone, asking him to meet at Oak Grove station and pay $50 for the phone's return. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

A man was met with a ransom demand when he attempted to locate his lost phone in Boston on Monday, according to MBTA Transit Police.

A man called his cell phone at around 5 p.m. on Monday after realizing he forgot it in a store, police said in a tweet on Tuesday. The person who answered demanded that the man give him $50 for its return and to meet him at Oak Grove station, the man told police.

Transit police were notified and located the suspect. The suspect had several warrants for his arrest, including for larceny and false checks, police reported, and he was placed in custody at Oak Grove.

