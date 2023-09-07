Crime 19-year-old woman shot and killed in Lawrence Angie Aristy was killed on Howard Street. No arrests have been made. Angie Aristy died in a fatal shooting in Lawrence on Wednesday night. GoFundMe

A 19-year-old woman was killed in a fatal shooting in Lawrence Wednesday night, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at 300 Howard St. around 9:20 p.m., the DA’s office said in a press release. There, they found Angie Aristy suffering from gunshot wounds.

Aristy was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where she was pronounced dead, the release said. State and local police are investigating.

No arrests have been made, WBZ-TV reported. No further information about the shooting has been released.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Aristy’s family pay for funeral expenses.

“She loved, she was strong, she preached, and she made others laugh. Most importantly, she cared about others first,” Aristy’s family wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The community organization Lawrence Against Violence is holding a vigil for Aristy on Friday at 8 p.m. in Lawrence. A Facebook post by a family member indicates that Aristy left behind family and a girlfriend.