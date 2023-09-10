Crime 28-year-old Seekonk police officer killed in motorcycle crash Kourtny DeForitis of Taunton was the passenger of a motorcycle that collided with a vehicle early Saturday morning in Somerset. 28-year-old Kourtny DeForitis of Taunton was killed into a motorvehicle crash early Saturday morning, police said. Seekonk Police Department

A 28-year-old Seekonk police officer was one of two people killed in a motor vehicle crash in Somerset Saturday, Somerset Police said.

Kourtny DeForitis of Taunton was the passenger of a motorcycle that collided with a vehicle early Saturday morning, police said.

Police responded to reports of a vehicle that had struck a telephone pole and found Taunton and the driver of the motorcycle unconscious in the roadway.

The driver of the motorcycle, Daniel Glover, 44, of Easton, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WCVB. Police said Taunton was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital out of precaution.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests the motorcycle entered the rotary in the wrong direction and collided with the vehicle.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Seekonk Police Department announced Defortis’s death on Sunday morning in a Facebook post.

“Kourtny had a particular fondness for the youth of Seekonk and could be found playfully interacting with them in the schools and at community events, usually with a bright smile on her face and a contagious laugh,” the department wrote.

“The men and women of the Seekonk Police Department offer their sincere condolences to Ptlw. DeForitis’ family and friends, as we also mourn the loss of one of our own.”

The Somerset Police Department offered their condolences in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“We want to extend our deepest condolences to not only the Seekonk Police Department but also Officer Kourtny [DeFortitis’s] family,” the post read.