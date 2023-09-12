Crime N.H. carjacking suspect crashes into police station while fleeing from police Barton Tibando allegedly ran from the vehicle into the police parking lot, where he was promptly tased. Barton Tibando was arrested by Manchester police Monday after crashing into their police station while attempting to evade arrest, police said. Manchester Police Department

A 53-year-old carjacking suspect was arrested Monday after he lost control of his vehicle while fleeing from the police and crashed into the Manchester Police Department, police said.

Barton Tibando of Nashua was fleeing from police on Monday afternoon in a van that had been involved in an armed carjacking in Nashua earlier that day, police said. The van was traveling at a high speed and running red lights when it hit a vehicle going north on Maple Street, police said.

The van went out of control, hitting and uprooting four granite barriers in front of the Manchester Police Department.

No injuries resulted from the crash, police said.

Tibando ran from the crashed vehicle into the police department’s parking lot. When confronted by officers, he refused to comply, police said. Tibando was tased and taken into custody.

Tibando was arrested on eight charges out of Manchester, including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled drug, conduct after an accident, driving after revocation/suspension, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

Nashua police have charged Tibando with armed robbery. He will be arraigned at the South Hillsborough County Superior Court on Tuesday.