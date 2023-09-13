Crime Suspect wanted for assault to murder still at large after Lynn shooting The shooting happened near Commercial and Neptune Streets around 11:30 a.m. The suspect ran away from the scene. Anthony Gutierrez, 23, is wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to murder. Lynn Police Department

State and local police are searching for a 23-year-old man they say is responsible for a shooting that took place in Lynn Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened a little after 11:30 a.m. in the area of Neptune and Commercial Streets, after which the gunman fled on foot, State Police said in a press release. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting, but police described it as “targeted.”

Lynn police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Anthony “Bucky” Gutierrez Wednesday evening in a press release. He is wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to murder and three firearms charges.

Investigators said Gutierrez was targeting someone inside a white Toyota Camry, NBC10 Boston reported. Police have not identified the intended victim.

Search is ongoing for a shooting suspect in Lynn. Shooting occurred shortly after 11:30AM. Gunman (pictured) is at large. Residents Commercial St., South St. Market Square & South Common areas are asked to secure homes & shelter in place. If you see suspect or have info call 911. pic.twitter.com/ZVnkjAUgcr — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 13, 2023

Authorities issued a shelter in place near the location of the shooting as they searched for the gunman late Wednesday morning. Lynn police lifted the shelter in place around 2 p.m., stating that there was still a large state and local police presence in the area.

“The Lynn Police have completed an extensive search of the area with the Mass State Police. The suspect has not been located. This appears to be a targeted shooting and not random. We encourage residents to be vigilant and to keep your doors locked,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Police are asking people who live near Commercial and Neptune Streets to check their security camera footage around 11:30 a.m. to see if it captured Gutierrez.

Anyone with information about the shooting, who sees Gutierrez, or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 781-595-2000.

Earlier this month, two people died as a result of a shooting in Lynn that injured five others.