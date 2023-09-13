Suspect wanted for assault to murder still at large after Lynn shooting

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
State and local police are searching for a 23-year-old man they say is responsible for a shooting that took place in Lynn Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened a little after 11:30 a.m. in the area of Neptune and Commercial Streets, after which the gunman fled on foot, State Police said in a press release. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting, but police described it as “targeted.”
Lynn police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Anthony “Bucky” Gutierrez Wednesday evening in a press release. He is wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to murder and three firearms charges.
Investigators said Gutierrez was targeting someone inside a white Toyota Camry, NBC10 Boston reported. Police have not identified the intended victim.
Authorities issued a shelter in place near the location of the shooting as they searched for the gunman late Wednesday morning. Lynn police lifted the shelter in place around 2 p.m., stating that there was still a large state and local police presence in the area.
“The Lynn Police have completed an extensive search of the area with the Mass State Police. The suspect has not been located. This appears to be a targeted shooting and not random. We encourage residents to be vigilant and to keep your doors locked,” the department wrote on Facebook.
Police are asking people who live near Commercial and Neptune Streets to check their security camera footage around 11:30 a.m. to see if it captured Gutierrez.
Anyone with information about the shooting, who sees Gutierrez, or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 781-595-2000.
Earlier this month, two people died as a result of a shooting in Lynn that injured five others.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.