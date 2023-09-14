Crime 14-year-old boy charged with murder in Lawrence woman’s shooting death Jobe Santiago, of Lawrence, was arrested Wednesday by Massachusetts State Police.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a young woman in Lawrence last week, according to officials.

Angie Aristy, 19, was shot and killed near 300 Howard St. on Sept. 6, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office previously said.

On Thursday, the DA’s office announced that Jobe Santiago, of Lawrence, is facing a murder charge for his alleged role in the fatal shooting.

Massachusetts State Police tracked Santiago down and arrested him on Wednesday, Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a press release. It was not immediately clear whether Santiago had an attorney who could speak to the murder charge.

Advertisement:

He is slated for arraignment in Lawrence District Court Thursday.

A second juvenile, who was not identified, has been charged with assault with intent to rob in connection with the incident, the DA’s office said. The second juvenile will be arraigned in Lawrence Juvenile Court on Thursday.

Aristy’s girlfriend, Leamsi Guzman, told NBC10 Boston last week that the pair were in a car when shots rang out.

“The only thing I remember is just her face,” Guzman told the news outlet. “Like, her face was pale white.”

Aristy was “smart, talented, strong & very ambitious,” according to her obituary.

“She had a smile that could always brighten every room she walked into,” the obituary reads. “She will always be remembered for her tender heart towards her loved ones and her determination to strive for success.”