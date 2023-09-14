Crime Video shows suspect drag state trooper during traffic stop, Brockton man arrested Derek Lobo, 31, is facing charges of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and negligent operation, among others. Derek Lobo, 31, allegedly dragged a police officer with his car during a traffic stop Wednesday night. Massachusetts State Police

State Police have arrested and charged a Brockton man for allegedly dragging a state trooper during a traffic stop Wednesday evening. The incident was caught on video.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Montello Street in Brockton, State Police wrote on Facebook. State Police say the trooper stopped 31-year-old Derek Lobo for alleged motor vehicle violations.

The dashcam footage shows two troopers standing on the left side of Lobo’s car talking to the driver, whose door is open. One trooper leans into the car, and the other soon tries to pull him out as he realizes Lobo is about to drive off.

The video shows the trooper inside the car travel a few feet while hanging out of the car. He then falls out of the car into the road in the oncoming traffic lane. He soon gets up and runs back to his patrol vehicle while Lobo continues down the road.

The trooper suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident, State Police said.

Troopers searched for Lobo, and a little before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, they located him at a home at 33 Union St. in Brockton, State Police said in a Facebook post. The trooper Lobo allegedly dragged placed him under arrest, police said.

State Police charged Lobo with assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation, fentanyl trafficking, and other motor vehicle charges.