Crime Duxbury woman Lindsay Clancy indicted in deaths of her three kids Clancy is facing three counts each of murder and strangulation in the January deaths of 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy. Lindsay Clancy. Facebook

The Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children in January has been indicted on murder charges, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, is facing three counts each of murder and strangulation in the deaths of 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy.

Lindsay Clancy reportedly attempted to take her own life during the violent series of events that unfolded in the family’s Duxbury home on Jan. 24. She was hospitalized and later committed to Tewksbury Hospital for mental health care.

This is a developing story.