Crime N.H. woman charged after dozens of animals confiscated, including donkeys and a parrot “The donkeys had hooves that haven’t seen a farrier in so long that they are curling back on themselves.” New Hampshire SPCA

Authorities rescued more than 60 animals from reportedly horrifying conditions at a Northwood, New Hampshire home late last month, including a number of dogs and farm animals and even a parrot.

Robbin T. Kline, 47, of Upper Deerfield Road, turned herself in at Northwood Police Department earlier this month after authorities executed a search warrant at her property Aug. 31 and found 63 animals and three juveniles living in “extreme neglect,” police noted in a press release.

Officials removed the animals from the property and called in the New Hampshire SPCA and a few other animal rescue centers to help take them in and care for them amid the investigation.

Police also alerted the New Hampshire Fish and Game that two native animals were found confined to the property, which conservation officers helped remove.

Of the more than 60 animals rescued, 39 ended up with the New Hampshire SPCA, which now has more than 200 animals in its care – putting the rescue in need of as much help as it can get in terms of food and monetary donations.

From this recent rescue, the rescue now has a handful of dogs including a Great Dane, cats, rabbits, donkeys, mini-donkeys, a few goats, a couple turtles, a horse, as well as an African Grey parrot.

“This case is appalling. The photos were absolutely nauseating. Many of the animals appear to be severely underweight, filthy and have as yet undiagnosed medical conditions,” said NHSPCA Executive Director Lisa Dennison in a press release.

“The donkeys had hooves that haven’t seen a farrier in so long that they are curling back on themselves and were clearly in terrible pain simply trying to walk,” Dennison continued. “The ram hasn’t been shorn and was a mass of mud and muck.”

The animals were found in horrifying conditions without accessible food or water; rabbits were confined to crates covered in waste; and cat litter boxes were overflowing, according to Tona McCarthy, humane agent and cruelty investigator for the NHSPCA.

People have already started inquiring about possible adoptions of these animals, as seen in social media comments on posts about this case, but the process is a bit more complicated due to the legal situation at hand.

The animals “now have to be held in protective custody while the court battles begin,” Dennison noted in the release. “State law requires that a court decision be made within 14 days. However, often that deadline is missed and the animals remain in protective custody often for many months.”

The best way to help these animals at this time is via donations. To make a tax-deductible contribution to the SOS fund, donate online, by phone at 603-772-2921 x120, or by mail: New Hampshire SPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.

Food donations can also be made online via the NHSPCA’s wish list.

Dozens of farm fowl, a few dogs, a cow, and a snake were also taken to other shelters from this neglect situation.

Additionally, the Department of Children, Youth and Families took the three juveniles that were living on the Northwood property into their care, police said.

Kline now faces 16 misdemeanor charges of animal neglect, three misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child, and two misdemeanor charges of possession of wildlife.

Northwood police received assistance with the investigation from the NHSPCA, the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, the New Hampshire State Veterinarian’s Office, the Northwood Veterinary Hospital, Pope Memorial SPCA, Live and Let Live Farm, and the New Hampshire Animal Rescue League.