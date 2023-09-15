Crime Watch: Karen Read back in court for hearing on several new motions Read is accused of striking her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, with her car and leaving him to die in the snow last year.

Livestream of the hearing via NBC10 Boston.

The case against Karen Read, the Mansfield woman accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend, is due back in court Friday morning for a hearing on several new motions.

Prosecutors say Read struck John O’Keefe with her car and left him to die in the snow while dropping him off at a fellow Boston police officer’s home in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022. Her lawyers have argued that she is being framed, and that O’Keefe was actually beaten to death.

Read’s attorneys are now asking the court to return $80,000 in bail money and leave Read free on personal recognizance. The defense team is also requesting data on Canton’s snow plows and records on a Google Nest camera that the homeowner, Brian Albert, allegedly owned but said he had not yet installed when O’Keefe died.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, are asking for TV footage from interviews Read gave to NBC’s “Dateline” and ABC’s “Nightline.” They have also filed a motion requesting security footage from outside Read’s parents’ home in Dighton from the day O’Keefe died.

Investigators previously said they spoke with Read in her parents’ home that day and saw her SUV parked outside with a shattered tail light.