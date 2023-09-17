Crime Dorchester shooting: five wounded, one juvenile facing life-threatening injuries Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said two juveniles and three adults were shot at a gathering in Dorchester Sunday evening.

Five people were injured, and a juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Dorchester Sunday night, according to Boston police.

Police responded to the shooting at 8:36 p.m., Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said during a news conference Sunday evening. Officers found two juveniles and three adults suffering from gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened in the back courtyard of 50 Ames St., Cox said.

“It’s early in the investigation, but it appears to have been some type of gathering, a family gathering or something like that,” the police commissioner said during the conference.

One of the juveniles is facing life-threatening injuries, Cox said. The other four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

All the victims were taken to a nearby hospital, a Boston police spokesperson said. No arrests have been made, and homicide detectives are investigating, he said.

It is unclear whether the shooting was targeted.

“As we canvass the area and look for evidence, we ask the public, particularly people in this area, if you’ve seen something or saw anything unusual or cars in the area, to please let us know,” Cox said.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting is asked to call 617-343-4470, or tip anonymously at 1-800-494-TIPS.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said during the press conference that she was angry and upset as someone who is a mother.

“These are the evenings where it just reminds me we can’t move fast enough in working to make sure that all of our young people have what they need, that we’re getting guns off the streets,” she said.