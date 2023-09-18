Crime 2 killed, 1 arrested when truck hits motorcycle in Nashua Authorities pronounced both occupants of the motorcycle, a 68-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, dead at the scene.

An allegedly intoxicated driver crashed a pickup truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Sunday afternoon.

Nashua police arrested George Palazzo Jr., 53, on Sunday afternoon after he allegedly crossed over the median near the intersection of Daniel Webster Highway and Independence Drive, striking the motorcycle head-on.

Please avoid traveling on the Daniel Webster Hwy in the area of #139 as emergency services are responding to a serious motor vehicle accident. — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) September 17, 2023

Authorities pronounced both occupants of the motorcycle, a 68-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, dead at the scene, a press release from Nashua police noted.

Police said Palazzo Jr., a Nashua resident, appeared to be impaired by alcohol at the scene, resulting in a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated, a Class B felony.

Palazzo Jr. received treatment for minor injuries at a local hospital before he was taken into custody. He was expected to be arraigned Monday.

There were no other people involved in the crash, police confirmed by email.

Authorities ask that anyone with information related to the crash contact Nashua police at 603-589-1665.