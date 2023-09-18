Crime DA: Man hit victim with brass knuckles for buying woman a drink at Seaport bar The victim "bled heavily" and had surgery after he was attacked with brass knuckles outside of a Seaport bar, the Suffolk County DA's office said.

A Charlestown man who allegedly attacked another man with brass knuckles outside of a bar in Seaport in May was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Friday, according to a press release from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

The release from DA Kevin Hayden’s office said Weston Dorn, 31, punched a man in the face outside of Lucky’s Lounge after the victim bought a drink for a woman at the bar inside the Omni Hotel on May 17.

The victim was then confronted by Dorn, who said the woman was with him.

According to the DA’s office, the victim apologized and even purchased a drink for Dorn.

The man then left the hotel bar and went a few blocks to Lucky’s Lounge, where he was again confronted by Dorn, who grabbed his shoulder, according to the DA.

Dorn was “physically aggressive and argumentative,” according to the press release, and security at the Seaport bar told Dorn to leave.

Shortly after, the victim was standing outside of the bar while looking at his phone when he was hit in the left side of the face. The punch caused him to fall and hit his head on a nearby pole, and the victim said he briefly lost consciousness.

When he opened his eyes, he said he saw Dorn run down the street and get in a gray SUV.

The man sustained multiple face injuries and “bled heavily from his left eye, nose, and mouth.” He was taken to a hospital and had surgery, according to the press release.

Authorities identified Dorn as the suspect using video surveillance and credit card receipts at Lucky’s Lounge from Dorn. The footage matched the victim’s description and account of Dorn, and Lucky’s Lounge staff said Dorn’s receipts were from the customer that they told to leave.

“What was supposed to be a night of fun and socializing with friends turned into a night of pain and tragedy for this victim, all due to an extremely violent reaction to a misunderstanding,” Hayden said in the press release. “The outcome is a victim with serious injuries and a defendant facing serious charges.”

After he was arraigned Friday by Judge Michael Bolden in the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court, Dorn was released on personal recognizance and told to stay away from the victim, Lucky’s Lounge, and the Omni Hotel at the Seaport. Officials said his next court date is Nov. 13.