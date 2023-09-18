Crime Man wanted for sexually assaulting Red Line passenger during rush hour, police say The incident occurred on the Red Line between Charles/MGH and Park Street Friday morning. Police say this suspect assaulted another Red Line passenger. MBTA Transit Police

Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted another passenger on the Red Line.

The man “forcefully rubbed” his crotch against the buttocks of a female passenger, MBTA Transit Police said in statement to Boston.com. He did not stop when confronted by the victim.

The incident occurred between Charles/MGH and Park Street at about 7:55 a.m. Friday, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police at 617-222-1050.