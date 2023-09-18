Crime New Hampshire man, 27, indicted in murder of mother Grant DeGiacomo faces two alternative counts of second-degree murder.

A New Hampshire grand jury indicted a 27-year-old man on charges that he beat his mother to death in July.

The jury in Hillsborough County District Court – Southern District indicted Grant DeGiacomo on two alternative counts of second-degree murder, according to a press release from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and State Police Col. Mark Hall.

On July 5, police in Hudson, New Hampshire responded to a report of a disturbance at 5 Shoal Creek Road around 9:45 p.m.

Authorities found DeGiacomo’s mother, Christine, “suffering from a traumatic injury” and transported her to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead, a July 6 press release noted.

Prosecutors accuse DeGiacomo of “both knowingly (RSA 630:1-b, I(b)) causing Christine DiGiacomo’s death and recklessly (RSA 630:1-b, I(b)) causing her death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by striking her repeatedly on July 5, 2023, in Hudson, New Hampshire.”

DeGiacomo remains held without bail, the attorney general’s office noted.

He is expected to be arraigned on Sept. 28 at 9 a.m.