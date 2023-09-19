Crime Bridgewater man pleads not guilty to allegedly bludgeoning his neighbor to death with a hammer Dinis Moreira allegedly bludgeoned 58-year-old Valerie Oakhem to death on May 26.

A 69-year-old Bridgewater man pleaded not guilty to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges on Monday after allegedly bludgeoning his neighbor to death with a hammer in May.

Dinis Moreira allegedly bludgeoned 58-year-old Valerie Oakhem to death on May 26, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Moreira reportedly called his son on May 26 and told him somebody he had an altercation with was injured and in his home.

Authorities said Moreira’s son came to the house and found Oakhem, who had suffered severe trauma to her head and face, prompting him to call the police. Bridgewater police responded soon after, and Oakhem was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Moreira and Oakhem were neighbors on Spring Street, the DA’s office said. Investigators said they believe the case to be a targeted act of violence.

Moreira is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 16.

