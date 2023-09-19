Peabody chiropractor accused of hiding camera in office bathroom has license suspended

Newsletter Signup
Scott Kline, the Peabody chiropractor who is facing charges for allegedly using hidden cameras to film people, has had his license to practice suspended.
Kline, 44, was first charged with photographing an unsuspecting nude person in July after a patient allegedly found a secret camera in the bathroom of his chiropractic office, Back on Track.
Authorities later added child pornography charges against the Middleton resident after the investigation into the office camera revealed that he had allegedly hidden a camera in the bathroom of a home and secretly recorded an underage girl while she was showering.
Kline has repeatedly denied these allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
The state licensing board with jurisdiction over chiropractors suspended Kline’s license on July 26, according to state records. The Board of Registration of Chiropractors held a hearing about the suspension on Aug.16, and a decision to uphold the suspension was announced about a week later.
The decision found that allowing Kline to continue practicing would present “an immediate and serious threat to public health, safety, or welfare, and that continuation of the Order of Summary Suspension is necessary to prevent such [a] threat,” WHDH reported.
Kline has 30 days to appeal the decision. His attorney, Paul Moraski, was not immediately available for comment.
Kline is due back in court on Oct. 4 for a pretrial hearing.
