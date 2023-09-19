Crime Worcester student arrested at school had loaded gun, heroin, crack cocaine in his bag, police say "We do not believe the student in question was planning to harm our students or staff," said a Worcester Alternative School spokesperson.

A teen boy was arrested at a Worcester school after he carried a loaded handgun and multiple bags of drugs onto campus Monday morning, according to a press release from the Worcester Police Department.

Authorities said school administrators at Worcester Alternative School called police after they found what looked like illegal drugs in the 17-year-old student’s bag.

When officers arrived at around 11:30 a.m., they also discovered the handgun and “what appeared to be” bags of heroin, crack cocaine, and powder cocaine, they reported.

The teen, who was not named in the press release because he is a juvenile, was placed under arrest on firearm and drug charges.

The Worcester Public Schools district spokesperson said the school coordinator, Ann Ortiz, sent a letter to parents Monday saying the school’s administration doesn’t believe the student was going to harm other students or staff.

“While we do not believe the student in question was planning to harm our students or staff, we do not tolerate weapons of any kind on school property,” she said in the letter. “This incident did not disrupt the school day and the safety of students and staff was maintained at all times.”

Worcester Alternative School serves students in grades 7-12 who “have been unsuccessful in traditional school settings and out of district placements.”