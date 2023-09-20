Crime ARL seeking owner of dog found suffering from extreme emaciation in Dorchester ARL's Law Enforcement Department seeks any information about this case that could lead to prosecuting the person responsible for this animal cruelty. Dobby was found suffering from an "extreme level of emaciation," the Animal Rescue League of Boston said. Animal Rescue League of Boston

The Animal Rescue League of Boston wants answers after authorities found a 1-year-old dog suffering from an “extreme level of emaciation” near Franklin Park in Dorchester last month.

The dog, who rescuers have since named Dobby, weighed just 37 pounds and scored a 1 out of 9 on the body condition score chart at a veterinary exam after he was found as a stray and taken to the Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center in mid-August, the ARL revealed in a press release.

This scoring “represents the highest level of emaciation with ribs, lumbar vertebrae, pelvic bones and all bony prominences evident from a distance, no discernible body fat and obvious loss of muscle mass,” the release noted.

ARL’s Law Enforcement Department seeks any information about this case that could lead to prosecuting the person responsible for this animal cruelty.

Dobby had urine-stained fur, mild dental disease, and a number of pressure sores, which indicates that he had been kept in a small space, the shelter said.

The ARL placed Dobby on a refeeding plan, which has helped him progress and slowly begin gaining weight.

“Despite his condition, Dobby knows he is in a safe and caring environment and personifies resilience, as [he] has been incredibly friendly and receptive to attention from ARL staff,” the release noted.

Dobby will soon move into foster care, but adopters will have to hold off on applying for now, as he is not ready to leave current care due to his condition, the shelter noted.

ARL’s Law Enforcement requests that anyone with information related to this case contact them at 617-426-9170 x110 or [email protected].