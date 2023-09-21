MBTA police seeking to identify person of interest in Braintree sexual assault

Newsletter Signup
MBTA Transit Police requests the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
The sexual assault allegedly took place Monday around 3 a.m. at the MBTA Braintree Station Garage.
Authorities ask anyone with any information about the person of interest in the photos to contact the agency at 617-222-1050. Tipsters may remain anonymous, police added.
