Crime MBTA police seeking to identify person of interest in Braintree sexual assault The sexual assault allegedly took place Monday around 3 a.m. at the MBTA Braintree Station Garage. MBTA Transit Police request the public's help in identifying this person of interest. MBTA Transit Police

Authorities ask anyone with any information about the person of interest in the photos to contact the agency at 617-222-1050. Tipsters may remain anonymous, police added.

