Crime 15-year-old killed in Brockton shooting A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm, but it's unclear whether the arrest is connected to the shooting. Jason Green, 15, was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Brockton. GoFundMe

A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting in Brockton Friday afternoon, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The victim has been identified as Jason Green.

Brockton police were called to 131 Lynn Rd. at 3:23 p.m. Friday for a report of a person shot in the chest, the DA’s office said in an email Sunday. Police and paramedics performed lifesaving measures at the scene, but Green was taken to South Shore Hospital and pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old male, who has not been identified, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm, according to the DA’s office. But when asked by The Boston Globe whether the arrest was connected to the shooting, the office declined to comment.

State and Brockton police are investigating the shooting.

A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for Jason’s funeral expenses.

“Jason was an amazing, funny, smart, uplifting, pure and genuine young man. He was a great big brother to his baby brother. A wonderful son,” Jason’s family wrote on the page.

The high school sophomore loved playing sports, dancing, rapping, singing, and playing on his PlayStation with friends and family, his family wrote. Jason “was a big class clown, but always did his school work. He was loved by anyone he encountered.”

Jason’s cousin Kamari Green told NBC10 Boston he and Jason often played basketball together.

“Just feels crazy because out of all people, him? He just had a good soul,” Green said. “I don’t feel like he deserved it at all.”