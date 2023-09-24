2 arrested for allegedly operating illegal dental practice at Milford convenience store

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Milford police have arrested and charged a 64-year-old man for allegedly operating an illegal dental practice out of a back room of a convenience store.
Juan Hermida Munoz rented a room in the back of Alternativa Convenience Store on Main Street from the store’s owner, Maria Guaman-Castro, police said in a press release. Although police say he does not have a license to practice dentistry in the United States, Munoz allegedly provided dental care to patients there, including exams, tooth extractions, anesthesia, and cleanings.
“This practice puts the lives of patients in danger by unsanctioned and unsanitary conditions in receiving medical treatments,” police wrote in the release.
It is unclear how long Munoz allegedly operated the illegal dental practice or how many patients he saw.
Police charged Munoz with practicing unauthorized dentistry and practicing unauthorized medicine, and charged Guaman-Castro with conspiracy.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.