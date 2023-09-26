Crime Marlborough man who allegedly strangled his mother and escaped custody held on slew of charges A Marlborough man faces 23 charges after allegedly strangling his mother and running away from police. He pleaded not guilty.

A man who was arrested for allegedly strangling his mother and fled from police multiple times was held without bail on Monday and faces 23 charges, according to documents filed in Marlborough District Court.

The court said that Isaac Rivera, 24, pleaded not guilty to all charges, including multiple counts of strangulation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery of a police officer, escape from a police officer, possession of a firearm, and drug possession.

Rivera was arrested Saturday, after police received a complaint from a neighbor that there was screaming and the sound of objects being thrown inside a unit at an apartment complex in Marlborough.

Advertisement:

When police arrived, an officer said he found Rivera on top of a woman who was sitting on the couch, with his hands around her neck. That woman was later identified as Rivera’s mother.

Rivera allegedly would not listen to police when the officer demanded he stop. The officer then grabbed Rivera and forced him off of his mother, but Rivera resisted and tried to hit the officer, authorities said.

The court said the officer hit Rivera in the head multiple times, but Rivera was able to get away and threw multiple pieces of furniture in the officer’s direction.

River was tased, according to the document, but he was still able to get out of the apartment.

Outside, the officer chased down Rivera in the complex, but the suspect continued to resist arrest, grabbing a chair to throw at the officer and asking police to shoot him, according to the court.

The officer wrote in his report that Rivera at this time was also bleeding from his eyes and face and vomited. More officers arrived at the complex and helped detain Rivera, who was put in an ambulance for his injuries.

The court said that paramedics had to pull over and required assistance from an officer because Rivera allegedly spit at them, kicked them, and damaged the ambulance cabinets after kicking them. Rivera reportedly escaped from police once more at the hospital as he was receiving X-rays. He wasn’t found until the next day in Milford, according to authorities.

Advertisement:

Rivera’s mother said the fight started over issues the suspect had with his mother’s boyfriend, who was at the apartment prior to the alleged assault. His mother told police she didn’t lose consciousness as he choked her multiple times, but she did have to go to the hospital for a concussion and told police her son punched her in the head.

She told police her son also threw objects at her and attacked her when she tried to call 911.

Rivera said to authorities he didn’t put his hands on his mother and claimed that her boyfriend was “aggressive.”

Police found a gun in the couch where the strangling occurred, which Rivera’s mother told police was where her son slept the evening before. Rivera said the gun didn’t belong to him.

Authorities said they also found drugs among Rivera’s belongings, including a drug that “appeared to be cocaine” and Xanax that was not prescribed to him.

Boston 25 reports that Rivera’s attorney argued his client has mental health issues and contested some of the charges.

“It’s pretty clear from some descriptions of the alleged behavior of the defendant that he’s not in his right mind,” the defense attorney said.

Advertisement:

The suspect’s next day in court is a dangerousness hearing on Friday.