Crime Quincy man indicted for manslaughter for allegedly beating Woburn man to death Sanusi Sadiq, 29, allegedly killed 46-year-old Barry Whelan, who was found unconscious in Boston’s Downtown Crossing neighborhood in March.

A Suffolk County grand jury has indicted a Quincy man for allegedly beating a Woburn man, who was found unconscious in downtown Boston on St. Patrick’s Day and later died.

Sanusi Sadiq, 29, was indicted on Sept. 26 on a manslaughter charge for allegedly assaulting and beating Barry Whelan on March 17, causing his death, according to court documents.

Whelan, 46, was found unconscious at an ATM at 17 Winter St. in Downtown Crossing around 9 p.m. with a small abrasion on the back of his head, Boston police said previously. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died a week later when he was taken off life support.

Advertisement:

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Whelan died of blunt force trauma and ruled his death a homicide, police said previously.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the case on Thursday, but said more details would be released during Sadiq’s arraignment, which is scheduled for Oct. 26. Sadiq was issued a summons.

Whelan was an Ireland native whose boss at Twin Peaks Construction in Foxborough described him as a “gentle soul,” NBC10 Boston reported.