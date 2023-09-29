Crime Police release images of suspect in $70K viola theft The man was last seen near Harvard Avenue in Allston on Sept. 15, Boston police said.

Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person wanted in connection with the theft of a $70,000 viola in Brighton last month.

The 16.5-inch instrument was stolen near 120 Glenville Ave. sometime between 2:50 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. on Aug. 27, police said in a news release. The viola was stored inside a black BAM Black Panther High Tech case valued at $1,300, which was plastered with two Boston University stickers and a Vivant Vintage sticker.

In an update Thursday, Boston police shared surveillance photos of a suspect, described as a 30- to 40-year-old white man who is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall. The man has a light mustache and beard; dark, curly hair; and dark blue tattoos on his forearms, police said.

He was last seen at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 15 near Harvard Avenue in Allston, wearing hoop earrings, a black t-shirt, dark blue shorts, black socks, and white sneakers. He was also riding a black scooter, according to police.

Boston police urged anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4256. Community members who want to provide information anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to “CRIME” (27463).

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Assigned to District D-14 Seek the Public’s Help to Identify An Individual Following a Larceny of a $70,000 Viola in Brighton https://t.co/Fg71r5X1QK pic.twitter.com/oDSzA5YKt5 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 28, 2023