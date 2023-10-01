Crime Dorchester man gets 5 years for sex, drug trafficking Woburn police arrested Theodore Gamble Williams during a 2017 undercover sex trafficking sting.

A Dorchester man was sentenced to five years in prison for sex and drug trafficking, officials announced Friday.

Theodore Gamble Williams, 38, will serve five years after being convicted by a Middlesex Superior Court jury of trafficking a woman for sexual servitude and trafficking cocaine over 36 grams.

“This case exemplifies the harsh reality that human trafficking is happening. Victims are being controlled and used as commodities by their abusers,” said District Attorney Attorney Marian Ryan in a news release. “As we seek to raise awareness about these cases, it is critical that we hold those who profit from selling victims for sexual services accountable for their actions.”

On Oct. 13, 2017, as part of an undercover investigation, the Woburn Police Department responded to an online advertisement on a website called “Skip the Games” that appeared to be selling sexual services, Ryan’s office said.

The undercover officer arranged to meet with a woman at a Woburn hotel. Upon arrival, the 23-year-old woman said that Williams and another man had driven her to the hotel that night. She also told the officer that the men controlled her, drove her to various locations for sex work and barely paid her.

Investigators arrested Williams in the parking lot after finding him in a van with another man. Officers searched the men and the van and found nearly 100 grams of cocaine, as well as about $25,000 in cash.

Ryan’s office said the Southern Middlesex Regional Drug Task Force and the FBI Crimes against Children and Human Trafficking Task Force also aided the investigation.