Lexington man charged with assault with intent to murder for allegedly shooting his mother and her friend

A 22-year-old Lexington man is facing charges including assault with intent to murder for allegedly shooting his mother and her friend Friday afternoon.
Brent Justice Roman-Finnagan allegedly shot his 57-year-old mother and her friend, a 55-year-old Haverhill woman, at the home he shared with his mother on Keeler Farm Way, according to a press release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. The suspect’s mother called 911 to report the shooting just after 4:45 p.m. Friday.
First responders took both victims to a local hospital where they were listed as being in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon, the release said. They also took the suspect to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, but he was later released and taken into custody.
The investigation into the shooting revealed that the suspect allegedly bought a firearm illegally and kept it in his room prior to the shooting Friday, the release said.
Roman-Finnagan has been charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and other assault and gun charges. He is being held until his arraignment, which is scheduled for Monday in Concord District Court.
The DA’s office did not specify a motive for the shooting or provide the victims’ names, but said state and local police are still investigating.
