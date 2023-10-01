Crime Lexington man charged with assault with intent to murder for allegedly shooting his mother and her friend The 22-year-old suspect allegedly bought a firearm illegally and kept it in his room prior to the shooting. The home on Keeler Farm Way in Lexington which was the scene of a shooting on Sept. 29, 2023. John HIlliard/The Boston Globe

A 22-year-old Lexington man is facing charges including assault with intent to murder for allegedly shooting his mother and her friend Friday afternoon.

Brent Justice Roman-Finnagan allegedly shot his 57-year-old mother and her friend, a 55-year-old Haverhill woman, at the home he shared with his mother on Keeler Farm Way, according to a press release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. The suspect’s mother called 911 to report the shooting just after 4:45 p.m. Friday.

First responders took both victims to a local hospital where they were listed as being in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon, the release said. They also took the suspect to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, but he was later released and taken into custody.

The investigation into the shooting revealed that the suspect allegedly bought a firearm illegally and kept it in his room prior to the shooting Friday, the release said.

Roman-Finnagan has been charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and other assault and gun charges. He is being held until his arraignment, which is scheduled for Monday in Concord District Court.

The DA’s office did not specify a motive for the shooting or provide the victims’ names, but said state and local police are still investigating.