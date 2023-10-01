Crime Nashua man arrested after allegedly shooting and killing man and woman Police were called to a location on Maple Street in Nashua around 10:30 p.m. Friday and found two victims dead.

A 47-year-old Nashua man is facing charges including second degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man and woman Friday evening.

Victor Rivera allegedly shot and killed 45-year-old Nashua resident Patricia Swett and 44-year-old Manchester resident Matthew Champagne, according to a press release from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

Police were called to a location on Maple Street in Nashua for reports of gunshots around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the release said. There, they found Swett and Champagne dead.

Victor Rivera, 47, is accused of shooting and killing a man and woman in Nashua Friday evening. – New Hampshire Department of Justice

Authorities arrested Rivera Saturday and charged him with two counts of second degree murder using a firearm for knowingly causing the victims’ deaths, and, alternatively, for recklessly causing their deaths “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

Rivera is expected to be arraigned Monday in Nashua. The AG’s office did not specify a motive for the killings or provide further details.