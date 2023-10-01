Crime Second teen faces murder charge in shooting death of 19-year-old Lawrence woman Angie Aristy was shot and killed on Sept. 6. A 14-year-old boy was soon charged with murder. Now, a 15-year-old boy has been indicted along with him. Angie Aristy died in a fatal shooting in Lawrence on Sept. 6. GoFundMe

A second Lawrence teen is facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing 19-year-old Angie Aristy, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Last month, 14-year-old Jobe Santiago was charged with murder in connection with Aristy’s death. At that time, a second juvenile who was not identified was charged with assault with intent to rob in connection with the killing.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Santiago and 15-year-old Jayden Torres, both of Lawrence, for murder in connection with Aristy’s death, the DA’s office said in a press release. Additionally, the grand jury indicted them as youthful offenders for one count of armed robbery each.

Advertisement:

On Sept. 6, Lawrence police responded to 300 Howard St. around 9:20 p.m. and found Aristy suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital and declared dead a short time later.

Both Santiago and Torres were arrested and charged in Lowell on Sept. 13, the release said.

Authorities have not released further details about Aristy’s death, but the release said state and local police are still investigating.