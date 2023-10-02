Crime N.H. police identify ‘possible suspect’ after man allegedly tries to entice 9-year-old girl into his vehicle “At this time no arrests have been made. The case remains active and ongoing,” police said.

Police in Concord, New Hampshire, say they’ve identified a “possible suspect” after receiving a report last week that a man tried to entice a 9-year-old girl into his vehicle. But so far, they haven’t filed charges in the case.

Police received the report on Thursday, Sept. 28, around 4:15 p.m., the department said in a press release Monday. They spoke with the girl and her father and learned that the incident happened while she was riding her bike near the Cumberland Farms on Route 3 that’s located northwest of downtown Concord.

Officers were given the license plate number of the suspect vehicle, and a possible suspect was later located and interviewed, the release said.

“At this time no arrests have been made. The case remains active and ongoing,” police wrote in the release.

Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to call police at 603-225-8600 or submit a tip anonymously by calling 603-226-3100.