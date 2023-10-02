Crime Police: Man caught with ‘Breaking Bad’-themed meth after driving 119 mph down Connecticut highway Connecticut State Police said the pills were pressed in the shape of “Heisenberg,” the alias of “Breaking Bad” antihero Walter White.

A driver in Connecticut was allegedly caught with some “Breaking Bad”-themed pills on Sunday after a trooper found him speeding down Interstate 84, state police said.

After clocking the driver’s speed at 119 mph, the trooper tried to pull the car over at about 1:20 a.m. in Vernon, Connecticut State Police said in a statement.

The driver kept going for nearly a mile on I-84 East, and police said the trooper noticed signs of impairment when the man eventually came to a stop. Suspecting that the driver might be under the influence of drugs and alcohol, state police used a K-9 dog and allegedly found drugs in the car’s center console.

A search turned up a bag of prescription-only sildenafil citrate pills — also known under the brand name Viagra — and several pills pressed in “the infamous ‘Hiesenburg’ [sic] face shape,” police said, seemingly referencing “Breaking Bad” antihero Walter White, who used the alias “Heisenberg.”

A field test identified the pills as methamphetamine, according to police, who said they also found a handheld electronic stun gun in the car.

State police did not identify the driver, who allegedly failed his field sobriety tests.

The driver was arrested and held on a $15,000 bond. He faces charges of reckless driving, operating under the influence, narcotics possession, and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.