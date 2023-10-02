Police: Man caught with ‘Breaking Bad’-themed meth after driving 119 mph down Connecticut highway

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A driver in Connecticut was allegedly caught with some “Breaking Bad”-themed pills on Sunday after a trooper found him speeding down Interstate 84, state police said.
After clocking the driver’s speed at 119 mph, the trooper tried to pull the car over at about 1:20 a.m. in Vernon, Connecticut State Police said in a statement.
The driver kept going for nearly a mile on I-84 East, and police said the trooper noticed signs of impairment when the man eventually came to a stop. Suspecting that the driver might be under the influence of drugs and alcohol, state police used a K-9 dog and allegedly found drugs in the car’s center console.
A search turned up a bag of prescription-only sildenafil citrate pills — also known under the brand name Viagra — and several pills pressed in “the infamous ‘Hiesenburg’ [sic] face shape,” police said, seemingly referencing “Breaking Bad” antihero Walter White, who used the alias “Heisenberg.”
A field test identified the pills as methamphetamine, according to police, who said they also found a handheld electronic stun gun in the car.
State police did not identify the driver, who allegedly failed his field sobriety tests.
The driver was arrested and held on a $15,000 bond. He faces charges of reckless driving, operating under the influence, narcotics possession, and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.