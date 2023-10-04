Crime N.H. 17-year-old indicted on murder charges in deaths of sister-in-law and two young nephews Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and sons Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 23 months, were found shot to death in their New Hampshire home last year. Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, four-year-old Benjamin and one-year-old Mason, were found shot to death in their Northfield, N.H., home in August 2022, according to New Hampshire Attorney General's office. GoFundMe

A 17-year-old boy is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his sister-in-law and two young nephews in their Northfield home last year, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday.

Eric Sweeney has been indicted in connection with the shooting deaths of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 23 months, Attorney General John M. Formella shared in a news release.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2022 and found the mother and two children dead in their home, officials previously said. Autopsies later revealed that Kassandra, Benjamin, and Mason Sweeney each died of a single gunshot wound.

Eric Sweeney was arrested shortly after the triple homicide, though investigators did not share his name at the time due to his age.

The teen is now facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence. Authorities allege that Sweeney — knowing an investigation was imminent — altered, destroyed, concealed, or removed a Taurus .40 caliber handgun “with the purpose of impairing its availability in said investigation.”

Formella did not identify a motive for the slayings, but the New Hampshire Union Leader reported last year that Kassandra Sweeney’s husband, Sean, told police he was concerned for his children’s safety just 12 days before the murders.

Citing heavily redacted police logs, the Union Leader reported that Sean Sweeney had contacted police twice that summer about problems he was having with someone who was either living with the family or who was a frequent visitor. According to the news outlet, that person — whose name was redacted in the report — spoke with police and promised to change his behavior.

In an Aug. 7, 2022 post on his public Facebook page, Sean Sweeney wrote that his family “will be forever loved and missed and forever in my heart.”

Eric Sweeney is in custody, Formella said. A case summary available through the New Hampshire Judicial Branch indicates he is due for arraignment on Nov. 3.