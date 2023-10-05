Crime Pedestrian reportedly hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Boston hit-and-run A man was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run in Boston. Police are investigating.

A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a car hit him and drove off in Roxbury Wednesday morning.

Boston 25 reports that Boston police officers were called to 1146 Harrison Ave. around 6:30 a.m. to investigate an assault.

After further investigation, police determined the man was a victim of a hit-and-run.

Information in the case was limited as of Thursday morning, with no details on the suspect’s car. Boston.com reached out to Boston police but did not immediately hear back.

The victim’s identity was also not available, nor was his current condition.