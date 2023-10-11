Crime 17-year-old suspect in Brockton murder added to state’s most wanted list Police said Kahmari Price has ties to the Fall River area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The 17-year-old suspect in a Brockton murder has been added to the state’s most wanted list, with police urging anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts to contact investigators.

State police said Kahmari Price has ties to the Fall River area and is “actively avoiding law enforcement.” Price is the suspected shooter in a February murder in Brockton, and authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Brockton police responded to reports of a shooting on North Main Street on February 26. At the scene, officers found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The man, later identified as 33-year-old Mark Boyd, did not survive his injuries.

An arrest warrant charging Price with murder has been issued by Brockton District Court.

“Anyone who sees Price or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873) or call 911,” police said.

