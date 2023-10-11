Crime ‘Turtleboy’ blogger Aidan Kearney charged with witness intimidation in connection with Karen Read case Kearney has generated controversy in recent months while blogging prolifically about the murder case against Read.

Arraignment livestream via Boston 25 News.

Aidan Kearney, the Holden man behind the controversial “Turtleboy” news blog, appeared in court Wednesday as he faces witness intimidation and conspiracy charges tied to his coverage of the murder case against Karen Read.

A judge released Kearney on personal recognizance following his arraignment in Stoughton District Court and ordered him to stay away from the individuals he’s accused of targeting, including a Massachusetts State Police investigator who worked on the case against Read.

Court records indicate Kearney has been charged with conspiracy; six counts of intimidating a witness, juror, police officer, or court official; and two counts of picketing a court, judge, juror, witness, or court officer.

Reached for comment on the charges, a spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said the DA appointed a special prosecutor, Fall River attorney Ken Mello, to “look into the accusations of witness intimidation and other actions” by Kearney.

The blogger has generated controversy in recent months while writing prolifically about the pending case against Read, a Mansfield woman accused of backing her car into her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, last year.

Prosecutors allege that Read struck O’Keefe while dropping him off at a fellow Boston police officer’s home in Canton following a night of drinking in January 2022. Read’s lawyers, however, argue that she is being framed and that fellow afterparty guests are really to blame — a theory the prosecution has repeatedly denied.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of a collision causing injury and death. Her trial is tentatively set for March 12, 2024.

Meanwhile, the case has sparked fervent speculation at the local level, fueled in large part by Turtleboy, which had published 179 entries on Read’s case as of Wednesday afternoon.

Kearney has attended several of the pre-trial hearings in Read’s case, also promoting theories that Read was framed, leading demonstrations outside the courthouse, and filming his confrontations with law enforcement officials and witnesses in the case.

In August, Morrissey issued a rare video statement condemning the “baseless” harassment of witnesses in Read’s case, though he did not mention Kearney or Turtleboy by name.

“We try people in the court and not on the internet for a reason,” Morrissey said in the video. “The internet has no rules of evidence. The internet has no punishment for perjury. And the internet does not know all the facts.”

Mello, the special prosecutor, faced interruptions from members of the audience — including a cry of “bulls***!” — as he spoke in court Wednesday.

He sought $1,000 cash bail, GPS monitoring, and orders for Kearney to stay away from and have no contact with the witnesses he allegedly harassed. Mello also asked that Kearney “through his blogs and internet use not encourage … any of his blog followers to call or visit or otherwise intimidate or harass witnesses.”

The judge ultimately deemed cash bail and GPS monitoring unnecessary, but ordered Kearney to steer clear of the named witnesses, many of whom were at the afterparty that night.

“That means direct or indirect [communication] — including but not limited to mail, email, text, telephone, social media, or any other mechanism, if you will,” the judge explained.

Should Kearney violate those conditions of release, he is subject to incarceration for up to 90 days without bail.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.