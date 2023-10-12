Crime Man accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old in Chelsea held without bail Edgar Nerys is accused of fatally shooting Santos David Canizales in Chelsea on Sunday night.

The 28-year-old man arrested and charged with murdering a 23-year-old Chelsea man on Sunday night was held without bail at his arraignment on Thursday.

Edgar Nerys is accused of fatally shooting Santos David Canizales at the intersection of Shurtleff Street and Congress Ave. in Chelsea around 10:23 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. Surveillance video allegedly shows Nerys being dropped off by a black SUV moments before the shooting and captures the 28-year-old walking to the area where Canizales was shot eight to 10 times.

Nerys was taken into custody by police on Wednesday. State police said after investigators identified him as the shooter, an arrest warrant was obtained, and he was taken into custody in South Boston when he showed up for a monthly meeting with his probation officer.

According to the DA’s office, Nerys is being held until his next scheduled court appearance on December 18 for a probable cause hearing.