Crime New Hampshire man pleads guilty to making threatening call to U.S. House member U.S. Attorney Jane Young said Thursday the man pleaded guilty to using interstate commerce to transmit a threat of injury.





CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty to making a threatening phone call to a member of Congress.

Allan Poller, 24, was a Keene State College student when he was accused of calling the office of a U.S. House member in March and leaving a message with his name and phone number saying, “If you keep on coming for the gays, we’re gonna strike back,” and “We will kill you if that’s what it takes.” The representative was not identified.

U.S. Attorney Jane Young said Thursday the man pleaded guilty to using interstate commerce to transmit a threat of injury. He told authorities he had been drinking and left the message after becoming angry while watching TikTok videos.

He faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 18.