Fatal Blue Hill Avenue shooting victim identified by police

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston police have identified a 25-year-old Dorchester man as the victim in a Saturday shooting on Blue Hill Avenue.
Police said officers responded around 12:27 a.m. on Saturday to a radio call for a person shot at 1194 Blue Hill Ave. At the scene, they found Kalil Jackson, 25, of Dorchester suffering from gunshot wounds.
He died at the scene, according to police.
Police said the shooting and Jackson’s death remain under investigation. Anyone with information is being urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4470 or by submitting information anonymously to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.