Crime Police identify man killed in daytime Dorchester shooting James Jones, 30, was killed Friday afternoon.

Boston police on Monday released the name of the man who was shot and killed in a daytime shooting in Dorchester last week.

Police said officers responded around 2 p.m. on Friday to a radio call for a person shot at 46 Corona St. and at the scene they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man, James Jones, 30, of Dorchester, died at the scene.

Police said the investigation into his murder remains under investigation. Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 617-343-4470. Information can be provided anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).