Crime 67-year-old man tied up, assaulted during N.H. home invasion Police said warrants will be forthcoming for the three suspects.

A 67-year-old man was injured Saturday when three men broke into his home in Brentwood, New Hampshire, tied him up, and beat him, according to police.

Brentwood police said officers responded to the residence on Smith Road where the 67-year-old, suffering from a “visible deep laceration” on his hand, told officers he had been assaulted on his back and chest, “causing him severe pain.”

“He stated three males appeared at his home indicating he had to leave the house,” police said. “He stated that they became aggressive and that he was jumped and assaulted. Following the altercation, the assailants taped his hands and tied his feet together with rope.”

Police said the men untied the 67-year-old before leaving him in his front yard; it was later determined a gun was stolen from the home.

The stolen firearm has since been recovered in Massachusetts, and police said Monday investigators believe they have identified the three men and that warrants will be issued.

The injured resident is being treated for rib fractures and a broken scapula at an area hospital.

“This was an isolated incident and we do not believe the public is [in] any danger at this time,” police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police at 603-642-8817.