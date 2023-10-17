Crime East Bridgewater police ask for help IDing driver involved in hit-and-run with 11-year-old girl The girl was riding her bike when she came out from a path into a parking lot and was hit by an SUV, police said.

East Bridgewater police are asking the public for help identifying an SUV driver who they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash with an 11-year-old girl over the weekend.

Authorities received a 911 call reporting a crash involving a bicyclist and a motor vehicle in the area of 143 Bedford St. just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, police said in a press release. Their initial investigation indicated that the victim was hit while riding her bike after coming out from a small path that leads from Route 18 to Central Elementary School’s rear parking lot.

Paramedics evaluated the victim at the scene, and police said her mother declined to have her taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

East Bridgewater police are looking to identify an SUV they say was involved in a hit and run crash with an 11-year-old girl. – East Bridgewater Police Department

Investigators soon determined that before the crash, a blue SUV — possibly a 2023-2024 blue Lexus NX – entered the parking lot from Central Street. The driver planned to use the parking lot as a shortcut to Bedford Street, police said, but then turned around and drove back toward the lot’s Central Street entrance.

After turning, the SUV hit the victim and pushed her about 60 feet, though police said they do not think the driver was speeding at the time. A woman wearing blue medical scrubs then allegedly got out of the SUV and spoke to the victim before leaving the scene.

Police released video of the crash, which shows the SUV driving through the parking lot and turning around before hitting the victim as she bikes out from the path.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information about this incident or the SUV involved is asked to call police at 508-378-7223.