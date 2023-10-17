Crime Police seek to identify armed robber who attacked store employees in Plympton The suspect wore a white mask and a Reebok hoodie when he robbed Plympton Gas and Convenience Sunday night. Police are searching for suspect who robbed a Plympton convenience store Sunday night. Plympton Police Department

An armed robbery at Plympton Gas and Convenience Sunday left two employees with minor injuries as police continue to search for the suspect, Plympton Police said.

A male suspect wearing a white mask and carrying what appeared to be a handgun entered Plympton Gas and Convenience on Sunday at 8 p.m, Plympton Police said in a press release. The suspect flashed the firearm and proceeded to assault the store’s two employees before taking the cash and leaving, police said.

Police said the employees were evaluated at the scene and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect has yet to be found by police and is believed to drive a white or silver SUV. The suspect was wearing jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt with a Reebok symbol on the right shoulder, gloves, and white shoes.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity, vehicle or about the incident is asked to contact [email protected] or 781-585-3339, ext. 527.