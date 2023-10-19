Crime 17-year-old arrested for murder in Fall River fatal shooting Fall River resident Antwyne Robinson is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of 18-year-old Jovanni Perez.

Authorities arrested a 17-year-old late Thursday morning for allegedly shooting and killing another teen in Fall River over the weekend, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Fall River resident Antwyne Robinson has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 18-year-old Jovanni Perez, of Fall River and East Weymouth, the DA’s office said in a press release.

On Saturday, Fall River police responded to the area of 253 Locust St. for a report of a male gunshot victim, the DA’s office said. They soon found Perez, who was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Robinson was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Thursday in Fall River District Court, WPRI reported. Prosecutors reportedly said Perez was walking outside of his girlfriend’s house when he was shot.

Through their investigation, authorities discovered that Perez’s girlfriend had previously dated Robinson, the news station reported. Robinson allegedly made previous violent threats against Perez and his girlfriend, prosecutors reportedly said.

According to a GoFundMe campaign to help Perez’s family pay for funeral expenses, Perez left behind two children — a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old.

“He was full of life, such an amazing person, loved by many!” the campaign organizer, who identified herself as Perez’s aunt, wrote.

Fall River and state police are still investigating the shooting.