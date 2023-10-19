Crime Man fatally stabbed in Mattapan Police said the initial investigation indicates the victim may have known his assailant.

Boston police are investigating a stabbing in Mattapan on Thursday that left one man dead.

Officers responded just before 11 a.m. to a radio call reporting a person stabbed at 18 Rugby Rd. and at the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening wounds, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, but police said the initial investigation indicates the man may have known his attacker.

“No further information is known at this time,” police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Individuals who want to provide information anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).