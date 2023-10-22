Haverhill man charged in Lawrence homicide

Newsletter Signup
A 36-year-old Haverhill man has been charged with homicide after allegedly inflicting a fatal head injury to a Lawrence man earlier this month, according to the Essex District Attorney.
Kristopher Graciale was arrested in connection with the death of Nathan Mucci, who was found unresponsive and bleeding from his head outside of a residence on Chandler Street Oct. 8, officials said.
According the the district attorney, investigators found evidence that Mucci’s injuries were inflicted by Graciale. A warrant was issued for Graciale’s arrest on Oct. 19, the district attorney said.
Graciale pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Lawrence District Court on Friday and agreed to be held without bail, the district attorney said.
