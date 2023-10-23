Crime Registered sex offender accused of exposing himself to woman waiting for Uber in Dorchester Lucio Tomar, 38, is a registered level-three sex offender with a record of prior incidents stretching back to 2006, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

A registered sex offender from Boston was charged with open and gross lewdness last week after allegedly exposing himself to a woman waiting for an Uber in Dorchester.

Lucio Tomar, 38, a level-three sex offender with more than 17 prior lewdness charges on his record, is accused of “touching himself” in a parked car on Clayton Street earlier this month while a woman waited for her rideshare nearby, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said in a news release.

He was arraigned last week in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, where Judge Erika Reis set bail at $2,500 cash, Hayden’s office said. Boston.com left a message with Tomar’s attorney seeking comment.

Boston police responded to Clayton Street for a call about lewd activity around 11:27 a.m. on Oct. 6, according to the news release. There, officers spoke with a witness who said his mother had been waiting for an Uber outside and called him for help with an emergency.

The witness told police he saw a dark BMW with its windows down parked directly in front of his mother, according to prosecutors. The man inside the car — later identified as Tomar — allegedly had his pants down and genitals fully exposed.

The witness smashed the top corner of the BMW with a hammer, shattering the windshield, and the DA’s office said Tomar quickly fled the area. According to Hayden’s office, the witness’s mother later told police she was “disgusted and mad” and afraid for herself and the young children living in the area.

In another incident three days later, Boston police responded to a call about a man in a black hooded sweatshirt “pleasuring himself” near Crescent Avenue, according to the news release.

“Officers familiar with Tomar and similar incidents happening in that area were advised that Tomar may be operating a dark colored BMW with dealer plates,” Hayden’s office said. “Shortly after, officers stopped Tomar at the corner of Dorchester and Crescent Avenue driving the same vehicle with a shattered windshield and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.”

The DA’s office said Tomar has an active lewd and lascivious case out of the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court and has previously served time in the house of correction for two open and gross lewdness convictions.

According to prosecutors, Tomar has been involved in 17 prior incidents involving open and gross, lewd and lascivious, or indecent exposure charges, as well as offenses for larceny, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property, threats, disorderly conduct, and failure to register as a sex offender. His track record stretches back to 2006 and spans several counties, the DA’s office said.

Tomar is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Nov. 10.

“While no one may have been physically hurt in this incident, that by no means diminishes the disturbing and lasting impact it had for the victim,” Hayden said in a statement. “This individual’s chronic lewd behavior has inflicted intolerable emotional trauma across many neighborhoods. His continued actions endanger the community and himself.”