Crime Aaron Pennington charged with murder in wife’s death as search continues Police have been searching for the 33-year-old Gardner resident since they found his wife dead in their home Sunday morning.

Authorities charged Aaron Pennington with murder in connection with his wife’s death as the search for the Gardner man continued Wednesday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

Police have been searching for the 33-year-old Air Force veteran since Sunday morning when they found his wife, 30-year-old Breanne Pennington, dead in their Cherry Street home. She died of a gunshot wound to the face.

Court documents related to the murder charge against Aaron Pennington included only one new detail about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s murder. On Tuesday, investigators obtained a search warrant for his phone, court documents say.

The phone contained a note from 7:04 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, that reads “Don’t say anything. … If she wakes up just say you’re getting nasal spray/ Get on side of bed – very close proximity to head/ Put hole in her head,” according to court documents.

Gardner resident Aaron Pennington, 33, is wanted for murder in connection with his wife’s death. – Worcester County District Attorney’s Office

Authorities previously charged Aaron Pennington with carrying a firearm illegally. Court documents related to the charge revealed that investigators discovered the Penningtons had long-standing marital issues, and that Breanne Pennington was planning on leaving her husband and taking their four young children with her.

The documents also said Aaron Pennington had long struggled with mental health issues and had previously threatened suicide.

According to court documents, the investigation into Breanne Pennington’s murder began after their children went to a neighbor’s house Sunday morning and the neighbor called 911.

Aaron Pennington’s car was discovered Monday night in a wooded area near a Boy Scout camp in Gardner.

Multiple police departments are searching for Pennington, including Massachusetts State Police. State police utilized K9 and Air Wing units, but halted their search just before 5 p.m. Wednesday after combing 200 acres of dense woodland, they said in a press release.

Pennington is described as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes, and is believed to be approximately 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, the DA’s office said previously.

Anyone who sees Aaron Pennington or has information about the case is asked to call state police at 508-832-9124.