Boston police ask public to help identify Roxbury indecent assault suspect

Boston police detectives are asking the public to help them identify a suspect they believe was involved in an indecent assault in Roxbury on Monday.

The assault took place near the intersection of Tremont and Hammond streets around 5:45 p.m., police said in a press release. They did not give further details about the incident.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who may have tattoos on his forearms, police said. He was last seen heading down Tremont Street towards Massachusetts Avenue wearing an orange t-shirt, blue jeans, and a backpack.

Detectives are still investigating the assault. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call them at 617-343-4400.